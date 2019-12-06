Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 2065 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a possible scam.

-7:57 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13400 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-7:7 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-7:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.