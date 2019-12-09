Police log

SUNDAY

-10:22 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault and also a shirt, valued at $40, was reported damaged.

-12:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. A cross, valued at $200, was reported stolen at St. Mark’s Epicopal Church on North Miami Ave.

-12:15 a.m.: theft — without consent. A patron was reported for leaving without paying their bar tab, valued at $31.25, at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-10:21 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 712 Countryside Lane, Apt 2.

-4:54 p.m.: theft — firearm. A Smith and Wesson firearm, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 500 N. Vandemark Road.

-3:55 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Daniel Brown Stauffer, 24, and Alysia Angelique Canales, 20, both of Defiance, were arrested on trafficking in drugs charges.

-2:05 a.m.: possession of drug paraphernalia. A juvenile was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibitions.

THURSDAY

-3:49 p.m.: theft — without consent. A laptop computer, valued at $100, and a camera, valued at $10, were reported stolen at Cashland on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Gail Clark, 70, of Maplewood, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:19 p.m.

Clark was traveling southbound in the south alley in the 100 block of West Court Street when she attempted to turn east into The Spot’s parking lot but failed to turn wide enough and stuck a vehicle facing the north that was attempting to pull out of the parking lot.

The other vehicle was driven by Katherine Jo Rinderle, 29, 321 Pasco Montra Road.

• Wilbur E. Rank, 78, of Maplewood, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:55 p.m.

Rank was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to switch lanes from the right lane to the left lane and he failed to see and side-swiped the westbound vehicle in the left lane driven by Shane M. Rice, 26, of Lewistown.

• Francois Louzolo, 69, 945 Buckeye Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

Louzolo was attempting to turn left onto Buckeye Avenue from 999 Buckeye Ave. when he pulled out in front of the southbound vehicle on Buckeye Avenue that was driven by Makayla Kennedy, 18, 410 N. Ohio Ave., causing a collision.

• Joseph M. Brunswick, 43, 801 St. Marys Ave., was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:24 p.m.

Brunswick was traveling northbound on Wilson Avenue approaching Park Street, stopped at the stop sign and then turned into the eastbound vehicle’s path of travel on Park Street causing both vehicles to hit each other.

The other vehicle was driven by Trentney Smith, 39, 415 Summit St.

• Khaila B. Price, 20, 1100 Winter Ridge Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 4, at 6:23 p.m.

Price was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Patrick A. Ollhoff, 32, 324 Pinehurst St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:09 a.m to 12:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist an individual.

-1:38 a.m. to 2:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-2:30 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist an individual.

-12:02 to 7:03 p.m.: gas odor. Firefighters conducted two odor investigations.

-1:23 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:06 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation

-2:26 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-7:45 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

5:22 to 7:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

