Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:45 p.m.: investigate complain. Deputies responded to a report that shooting could be heard south of the 17000 block of Southland Road in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of credit card fraud at 10955 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the past theft of a laptop at 6195 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-7:07 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft at 3344 Seven Point Court in Orange Township.

-3:41 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report at 8345 Port Haven Road in Salem Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-6:57 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash at South Main Street at West Street.

-3 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report at 506 E. College St. in Jackson Township.

-12:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.

FRIDAY

-3 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a crash at 204 S. Linden St. in Jackson Center.

Crashes

Brandon Evan Olds, 17, of Sidney, was cited with stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 4 at 6:09 p.m.

Olds was traveling westbound on Schenk Road and failed to stop for the stop sign when he struck the driver’s side of the southbound vehicle on Kuther Road that was driven by Ashley Elizabeth Thornhill, 29, 219 Pike St., Sidney.

Thornhill was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

The red 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Olds was driving was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

The black 2006 Jeep Liberty Thornhill was driving was towed by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-11:19 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13300 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-3:47 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-11:07 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire and Van Buren Fire Department responded to 10552 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of a camper fire.

-9:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Van Buren Fire Department responded to the 12900 of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-7:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7500 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:28 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department and deputies responded to 11743 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a large barn fire.

SATURDAY

-4:27 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire Department and deputies responded to 1521 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

FRIDAY

-11:09 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12800 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

