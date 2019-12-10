Police log

MONDAY

-4:39 p.m.: contempt. Kaitlynn Elizabeth Wilkins, 19, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:52 p.m.: domestic violence. Ryan Scott Wilder, 23, 309 S. Highland Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report made at First Presbyterian Church that a financial business is responsible for the withholding of $10,000 in cash.

SUNDAY

-8:25 pm.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

Crashes

Katie A. Clark, 17, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:18 p.m.

Clark was headed westbound on Michigan Street and attempting to turn left into the McDonald’s parking lot when she pulled into the path of and struck the front driver’s side area of the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street driven by Dustin I. Eads, 36, of Dayton.

• Cynthia S. Wagner, 52, 201 Doorley Road, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:23 a.m.

Wagner was traveling westbound on North Street when she failed to stop at the red light at the Ohio Avenue intersection and was struck in the rear passenger’s side by the southbound vehicle on Ohio Avenue that was driven by Jimmy L. Douglas, 54, 60 N. Main Ave.

Douglas was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:18 to 10:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm due to a malfunction.

-6:03 p.m.: arching wires. Crews responded to the report of arching wires.

-5:21 to 8:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-5:20 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

