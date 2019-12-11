Police log

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating a report of possible child abuse.

-3:09 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money was reported received at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken on Campbell Road.

-2:33 p.m.: assault. Troy Allyn McClain, 23, 1077 Millcreek Road, was served a summons to appear in court on assault charges.

MONDAY

-2:12 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a cellphone was reported at Cashland on Michigan Street.

-10:48 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at 546 Campbell Road in which a wood garage door was allegedly damaged.

Crashes

Jessica Snow, 37, 125 W. Ruth St., was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Snow was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when turning left onto Highland Avenue she struck the stopped southbound vehicle at the stop sign on North Highland Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Jessica Hull, 27, 510 Chestnut Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:33 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-7:09 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:45 a.m. to 12:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-12:21 to 9:14 p.m.: fire alarm.Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-11:49 a.m. to 9:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.