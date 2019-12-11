Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:25 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 to assist OSP.

-9:10 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2999 Lisa Drive in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of money from a scam call.

TUESDAY

-10:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Sharp’s Bar and Grill on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of harassment.

-5:39 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down on a power line at Mason Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-1:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 4303 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-10:50 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 1100 Wright Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-10:17 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 10833 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of tools.

-1:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report shots were heard in the area of the 10000 block of Lochard Road of Salem Township.

-12:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5050 Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a missing firearm.

MONDAY

-5:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 115 Brown Road in Orange Township on the report of a scam after the purchase of a truck.

-4:35 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 1087 Sherman Road in Cynthian Township on the report threatening packages were received.

-3:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

Village log

MONDAY

-9:13 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police were dispatched t201 Shelby St. in Jackson Township to on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:17 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-9:23 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-3:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Medics responded to the 16800 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics and Port Jefferson Police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-11:40 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.