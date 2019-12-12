Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-8:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Speedway on East Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:47 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report a debit card was taken.

-5:43 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to TNT Powersports on East Main Street on the report of the theft of a boat.

-5:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to 107 N. Linden St. on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-10:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 22000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-9:39 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-8:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9600 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-1:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10800 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

