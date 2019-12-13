Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-1:16 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 7741 Hughes Road in Washington Township on the report a male was trespassing on the property and removed items from the garage.

-8:32 a.m.: K9 building search. Deputies conducted a K9 building search at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-6:40 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 94 on Interstate 75 in Clinton Township to assist OSP with a hit-skip crash.

THURSDAY

-7:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3629 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of harassment.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 413 James St. in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-3:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 109 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-10:13 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the Fort Loramie Branch Library on East Park Street in McLean Township.

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-4:17 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 14100 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.