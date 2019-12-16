Police log

MONDAY

-7:21 a.m.: warrant. J.P. King, 45, at large, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant.

-7:15 a.m.: domestic violence. Amber B. DeRosia, 26, 1542 Spruce Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SUNDAY

-9:26 p.m.: theft. An Impact wrench, valued at $40, and a DeWalt drill, valued at $450, was reported stolen at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Michigan Street.

-10:42 a.m.: theft — without consent. A purse, containing an Ohio driver’s license, checkbook and Social Security card, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-6:37 p.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $5 bill was reported recieved at Subway on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. The siding on a residence was reported damaged at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 5.

-2:14 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report of a past burglary at 403 Michigan St., in which two 32-inch Septree TVs, valued at $200, and an Oscar guitar, valued at $200, were reported stolen.

-3:11 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Brandon Van Hook, 27, 600 Second Ave., was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

FRIDAY

-4:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. The front windshield, rear view mirror and driver’s side window on a gray 2008 Chevrolet were reported damaged. The total amount of the damage is set at $400.

-12:21 p.m.: theft. An 8-inch, Nix Advance USB digital picture frame, valued at $80, was reported stolen at 1107 Fairmont Drive.

THURSDAY

-11:26 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money was reported received at Karoc Marathon on West Hoewisher Road.

Crashes

Gregory P. Nance, 43, 10507 Schenk Road, was cited with a shifting cargo violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:48 p.m.

Nance was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when an item fell out of his vehicle causing the vehicle behind him to hit and damage its front and under carriage.

The damaged vehicle was driven by Jeffrey S Gardner, 44, 115 N. Highland Ave.

• No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:51 p.m.

James Piatt, 71, 1526 Beck St., was traveling northbound on state Route 47, when he and the eastbound vehicle driven by Wanda Patton, 72, 333 E. North St., Apt. 412, collided. As a result of the crash, Patton’s vehicle then struck the westbound vehicle on North Street that was driven by Jake Jennings, 28, 8260 W. Miami Shelby Road.

Piatt told police he had a green light and that Patton came quickly through the intersection and hit his vehicle. Patton told police she had a green light. Jennings also told police his light had just turned green light.

Witnesses behind Jennings told police he had a red light.

The crash is still under investigation.

• Michael W. Elmore, 55, of Fort Loramie, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:21 p.m.

Elmore was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to change lanes from the left lane to the right lane and struck the front of the eastbound vehicle in right lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Justin Lee Neville, 34, 723 Campbell Road.

• Blaine P. O’Leary, 25, 500 N. Vandemark Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:49 p.m.

O’Leary was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the intersection of state Route 47, that was driven by Shelly K. Stewart, 45, 1113 Hilltop Ave., Apt. A.

• Luann Rickert, 54, of Kettlersville, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:34 p.m.

Rickert was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when she told police she was not paying attention and ran the red light at Fairington Drive, causing her to hit the northbound vehicle on Fairington Road that was driven by Angela R. Wolters, 41, of Anna.

• Beth Spires, 57, 835 Evergreen Drive, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:54 p.m.

Spire was backing out of the driveway at 835 Evergreen Drive when she struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in front of 836 Evergreen Drive.

The parked vehicle is owned by Alexis R Steele, 836 Evergreen Drive.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:37 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-5:34 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:02 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:34 to 7:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-5:53 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-11:08 a.m. to 6:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-7:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

SATURDAY

-9:57 p.m.: good intent. Firefighters conducted a good intent call.

-11:51 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries.

-10:46 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-2:01 to 5:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls. Mutual aid was given to Houston on one call, and nothing was found upon arrival of another.

-12:48 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report of smoke in the area.

FRIDAY

-4:45 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-4:34 to 5:33 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three crashes.

–11:42 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

