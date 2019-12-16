Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 15000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-10:45 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 106 Barr Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a scam call.

-7:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

–7:32 to 7:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to two reports of a crash at in the 9000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report suspicious males in a white car came into the business and then just left for the third night in a row.

-10:03 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report a van was on its side in the ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the past theft of guns at 10760 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:32 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 13000 block of state Route 274.

-10:52 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was hanging over the road in the powerlines in the 17000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-10:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 719 Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

-2:27 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report four males in a white four-door car were acting strange.

-1:31 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment over the Internet at 102 E. Main St.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a car crashed into a concrete culvert in the 6000 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.

-8:31 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report the residence was broken into while the caller was on vacation at 3535 River Road in Orange Township.

-9:09 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1466 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle drove through the yard the previous night.

-4:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a one-crash at 9150 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-8:49 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped at East Lockington Road at River Road in Orange Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:26 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police were dispatched to the Botkins Sports Complex on North Sycamore Street in on the report of a suspicious person.

SATURDAY

-2:10 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12212 Lee Drive in McLean Township on the report someone damaged a fence on the property.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 of James Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-9:50 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to the Sacred Heart Church of Jesus Christ on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township; a child accidentally pulled the fire alarm.

-8:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-11:50 a.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Medics and deputies responded to 3000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a crash.

-10:29 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-9:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street.

-6:09 a.m.: gas odor. Maplewood Fire Department responded to 21501 Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of the smell of gas.

FRIDAY

-8:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

