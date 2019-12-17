Police log

MONDAY

-5:52: theft. A purple Samsung Galaxy 9SE cellphone, valued at $800, was reported stolen at 301 E. Robinwood St.

-4:59 p.m.: juvenile delinquent. An 11-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-1:29 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Louzolo Francois, 69, 945 Buckeye Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:03 p.m.: warrant. Richard Ernest Winemiller, 38, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. The theft of unknown items was reported at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-11:33 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Dennis R. Waxler, 44, 241 N. Pomeroy Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SUNDAY

-4:52 p.m.: theft — without consent. A reciprocating saw, valued at $89, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:40 a.m.

Sara Nicole Fradd, 26, 220 Queen St., was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when her vehicle went into a spin due to the icy road conditions and the driver’s side rear wheel struck the curb causing disabling damage.

• Tyler S. Doseck, 33, 10965 Comanche Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

Doseck was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him at Vandemark Road that was driven by Cassandra L. Latimer, 40, 1361 Dartmouth St. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:14 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash; it was cancelled en route.

-12:17 to 6:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:18 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

