Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to 107 N. Pike St. in Dinsmore Township to assist another unit.

-2:38 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the 11100 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township to assist children services.

-11:16 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched Rangeline Road at Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-10:53 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 14296 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of an identity theft.

-10:08 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1873 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of an identity theft.

-10:06 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the overpass on West Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-5:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 2599 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report a box truck was stuck in a yard.

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched 3629 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report someone was in the residence without permission.

-5:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10550 State Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

-3 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Sheriff’s Office.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:30 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police was dispatched to 17298 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a mailbox was destroyed.

-11:17 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a past theft.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:53 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 200 block of Clear Street in Salem Township.

-6:19 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 11000 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township on the report a vehicle hit a pole.

MONDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to 12811 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report a telephone pole was on fire.

-8:21 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-4:02 p.m.: fire. Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston, Minster, Osgood, North Star, Versailles, New Bremen Fire Departments, Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to 5765 Miller Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a fully involved barn fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

