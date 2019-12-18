Police log

TUESDAY

-10:35 p.m.: arson. A juvenile was arrested on aggravated arson charges after a stroller, valued at $100, was reported burned.

-10:07 p.m.: contempt. Anthony Mark White, 25, 820 Fulton St., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-9:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Hats were reported damaged at 433 S. Miami Ave.

-8:19 p.m.: theft. Miscellaneous clothing, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 937 Buckeye Ave.

-8:16 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Julia A. Cotterman, 48, 520 Campbell Road, was issued a summons to pay city taxes.

-7:51 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. John D. Comolli, 56, and Cynthia Comolli, 58, both of 333 Buckeye Ave., were issued a summons to pay city taxes.

-4:44 p.m.: theft. The theft of $400 worth of Swiss Colony food products were reported stolen at 134 Pike St.

-4:23 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 252 W. Pinehurst St.

-1:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. Underground wiring, valued at $500, was reported damaged in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-12:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to Menards on Lester Avenue on the report of a theft in progress. Merchandise, valued at $29.98, was reported stolen; it was later returned. Two merchandise packaging were damaged during the incident.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 to 11:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call regarding smoke removal.

-10:46 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; one call was for Port Jefferson mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

