Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a EPPI card debit card at 19245 Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-1:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Fairlawn High School on Johnson Road in Perry Township.

-11:37 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint at 5240 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-7:25 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the Dayton Airport for K9 training.

-7:13 a.m.: assist. Deputies assisted OSP with a stop at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-3:34 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 12010 Lotus Cove Court in McLean Township on the report of a scam.

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 10767 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-4:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of of a past theft at 114 Park Street in Loramie Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:43 p.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of trash dumping at the Jackson Center swimming pool on East Pike Street.

-10:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

A 14-year-old male, of Sidney, was cited for leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle without an operator’s license and obstructing official business after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:10 a.m.

The juvenile was allegedly operating a silver 2015 Dodge Journey that was towing a utility trailer westbound in the 9000 block of Russell Road when the SUV’s right rear tire went flat, causing the vehicle to lose control. The SUV left the roadway to the left, entered a field, causing damage to the field. He then allegedly left the scene headed eastbound on Russell Road and was located a short time afterward.

According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile lied about his age and provided and ID that did not belong to him when asked for identification. Deputies later determined his age and that he did not have permission to take the SUV. The report said the juvenile told deputies he was going to pick up a dirt bike he saw on the side of the road a couple of days earlier. The owner of the dirt bike is unknown.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:24 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire, Police and Rescue and Minster and Osgood Fire Departments and deputies responded to 7563 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a kitchen was on fire.

-6:52 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Kaser Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:20 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 3300 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-8:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

