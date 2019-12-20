Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3405 Chicksaw Court in Washington Township. Houston Rescue was also dispatched.

-10:12 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 18778 State Route in Van Buren Township on the report three credit cards were opened in the caller’s name.

-10:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

THURSDAY

-6:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Countryside Boarding Kennel on Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on the report property hadn’t been returned.

-4:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at the Family Dollar on East Main Street.

-1:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Shell gas station on East Main Street.

-1:26 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police responded to 100 Monterrey Drive in McLean Township on the report of a scam call.

-9:21 a.m.: burglary in progress. Fort Loramie Police responded to 120 E. Park St. in McLean Township on the report someone was reportedly in the house.

THURSDAY

-8:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to East Shelby Road at Wells Road in McLean Township on the report of a car hit a stop sign.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

THURSDAY

-7:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 537 Elizabeth Court in McLean Township to conduct a CO investigation.

-3:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

