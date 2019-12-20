Police log

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating an alleged assault, during which a front door reportedly was kicked-in. The damage is set at $300.

-9:42 a.m.: assault. Gary L. Withrow Jr., 51, 425 1/2 N. Miami Ave., Apt. D, was arrested on assault charges.

-9:14 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Robert Case, 48, 210 Washington St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Amy D. Jackson, 34, of Houston, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

Jackson was traveling westbound on state Route 47 west when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by James Edward Bundy Jr., 47, 1236 Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:54 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-2:34 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-9:40 a.m. to 7:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

