Police log

SUNDAY

-3:52 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-11:38 a.m.: domestic violence. Timothy C. Hess, 40, 315 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-3:55 p.m.: warrant. Larry Michael Berryhill, 32, 628 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-3:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a rear car window was reported to police.

-11:02 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Karen S. Schloss, 53, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

FRIDAY

-10:03 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. John Strayer, 61, and Karn L. Strayer, 65, both of 401 New St., were both issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Lee M. Burress, 29, 309 Doering St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:30 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kati A. Locker, 30, 1135 Hilltop Ave., Apt. C., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:16 p.m.: warrant. Clarissa Keller, 43, 334 Wilson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. A report of a shoplifting incident is being investigated after it was reported at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-3:39 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report four LNNX indoor 2 security camera, valued at $200, were stolen at Sidney Hardware on North Main Avenue.

-2:07 p.m.: warrant. Lindsey L. Gibson, 22, 432 Koussuth St, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-1:35 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 725 N. Miami Ave., Apt. B, in which an HP red laptop computer, valued at $300, a package of Swisher Sweets cigars, and donuts were allegedly stolen.

-1 p.m.: theft — without consent. Jeremy Ray Meyers, 42, at large, was arrested on theft without consent charges after merchandise was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-12:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report tools were reported stolen at Brian’s Towning and Recovery on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Eric A. Castillo, 40, 208 Washington St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:13 p.m.

Castillo was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him in traffic that was driven by Edward C. Stegemoller, 64, 727 Broadway Ave.

• David K. Darnell, 49, 9363 State Route 705, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:25 p.m.

Darnell was turning left onto state Route 47 from the northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic on state Route 47 that was facing the west.

The other vehicle was driven by Amy D. Jackson, 34, of Houston.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:27 to 10:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-1:44 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-1:20 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a propane leak.

-12:55 a.m. to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

–8:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-5:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:24 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

-3:15 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

