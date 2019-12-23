Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threatening text messages at 18498 Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-1:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a truck crashed into a pole in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-12:38 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the Newport Sportsmen Club on Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report a people of four-wheelers trespassed and drove around on the property.

-10:09 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report money was charged on the caller’s PayPal account at 6195 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft of a laptop computer at 2599 State Route 29 in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-3:43 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was being thrown everywhere out of a blue pickup truck in the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-1:43 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-1:14 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 106 South Pike St. in Franklin Township.

-12:52 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

SATURDAY

-10:53 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

FRIDAY

-5:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle crashed into a fence when trying to avoid a deer in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a crash with injuries.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-1:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Fork Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-1:18 p.m.: propane leak. Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments responded to 103 N. Lane St. in Salem Township on the report of a propane leak.

-1:01 p.m.: gas leak. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a gas leak.

FRIDAY

-7:14 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report of a possible fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.