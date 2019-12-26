Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated the theft of a cellphone in the 7000 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:42 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a reported trespassing at Jackson Towers, 333 E. North St., Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 8000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on a report of a suspicious car that was in the caller’s driveway then a neighbor’s driveway.

-12:37 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Fire Department and Botkins Police Department responded to Gulf Express at 501 E. State St., Botkins, on reports of a semi tractor trailer that came in contact with a utility line.

-12:00 p.m.: tree down. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to reports of a tree down on wires in the 17000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9000 block of Cemetery Road in Auglaize County.

-8:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

