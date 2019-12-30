Police log

SUNDAY

-8:05 p.m.: aggravated trespass and menacing. James Carl Waller, 37, Trotwood, was arrested on charges of aggravated trespass and menacing at Sixth Avenue and Michigan Street.

-5:40 p.m.: burglary. Police investigated a reported burglary in the 700 block of Park Street.

-1:20 p.m.: theft. Kaleb Aaron Jenkins, 26, Troy, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at $3,590.66 at Menards on Lester Avenue.

SATURDAY

-12:11 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of personal paperwork in the 1500 block of Court Street.

-11:52 a.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of diamond earrings valued at $1,200 and a sapphire/diamond necklace valued at $1,400 in the 200 block of Bon Air Drive.

-11:24 a.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of a United States Postal Service letter from the front porch of a house in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:31 p.m.: warrant. Tamara Shaye Fields, 29, Dayton, was arrested on a warrant, and a small amount of marijuana was destroyed.

-11:46 a.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported shoplifting of a pair of shoes valued at $79.99 at Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street.

-9:49 a.m.: warrant. Samuel J. Dobbins, 53, 128 ½ S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County.

THURSDAY

-9:12 p.m.: aggravated burglary. Robbie Gene Carr, 43, at large, was arrested on an aggravated burglary charge at 629 Marilyn Drive.

Crashes

Dylan C. Thompson, 16, was cited with failure to stop at a sidewalk area following a two-vehicle crash at 7:03 p.m. Saturday.

Thompson was exiting out of the Speedway parking lot onto Michigan Street and struck the eastbound vehicle of Donald L. Jarvis, 66, 132 S. Walnut Ave.

• Teresa A. Keith, 58, 334 Maple St., was cited with a right of way at intersections violation following a two-vehicle crash at 10:47 a.m. Friday.

Keith drove westbound into the intersection at Michigan Street and Linden Avenue/Pomeroy Avenue and struck the northbound vehicle of Scott Allen Little, 51, 238 N. Pomeroy Ave.

• Toni Thorne, 38, 1251 Sherwood Court, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation following a two-vehicle crash at 9:09 a.m. Friday.

Phyllis Evans, 73, 15460 Lochard Road, was backing out of a parking space in front of the Post Office at 135 N. Ohio Ave. Evans’ vehicle was already in the roadway, attempting to travel southbound on Ohio Avenue, when Thorne, also backing out of a parking space at the Post Office, backed into Evans’ vehicle.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

