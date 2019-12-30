Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-5:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 18000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-10:15 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle non-injury accident in the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:29 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report of lines down in the roadway in the 2000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-7:48 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies responded to the report of a horse in the roadway in the 10000 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-6:36 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree in the 6000 block of Ferree Road in Perry Township.

-6:32 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree in the 20000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-5:38 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree on Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:45 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree in the 5000 block of Roeth Road in Loramie Township.

-4:30 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree in the 17000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-8:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-2:37 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at state Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of a white van traveling at a high rate of speed.

SATURDAY

-11:30 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-10:03 p.m.: accident with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire Department and Fort Loramie Police responded to an accident in the 400 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-7:53 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint at The Way International at 5555 Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 10000 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-5:45 p.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-5:23 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to reported shotgun shots in the 10000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-4:35 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of larceny at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-2:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment at Speedway on East Main Street.

-2:51 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of a theft of an Amazon Fire TV Stick in the 15000 block of Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-7:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 16000 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

-7:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-6:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment via text in the 4000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Green Township.

-5:35 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to the report of a silver Saturn running another vehicle off the road on Sidney Freyburg Road at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-4:38 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Casey’s General Store on West Pike Street in Jackson Center on the report of a suspicious person.

-3:18 p.m.: accident with injuries. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at state Route 47 at Wones Road in Salem Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-4:15 a.m.: accident with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to a vehicle on its side at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-1:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint in the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:59 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 12000 block of Oak Drive in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-10:23 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

-5:54 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-10:34 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-5:11 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4:20 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police responded to the 100 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-1:08 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-11:12 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-9:38 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:21 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue, Anna Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Jackson Center Fire Department and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Honda on Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: medical. Deputies, Sidney Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of South Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-7:30 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2000 block of Foster Road in Loramie Township.

-3:30 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.