Police log

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jason E. Lawson, 50, 500 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Zachary T. Hubble, 37, 502 S. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-6:31 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police investigated a report of threats in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated reported telephone harassment at Pizza Hut on West Russell Road.

-3:35 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police investigated a reported break-in at First Presbyterian Church on North Miami Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:44 a.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault and damage to a door in the 1200 block of Amherst Drive.

Crashes

Tyler M. Mentges, 22, 10720 Sidney Freyburg Road, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash at 8:34 p.m. Monday.

Mentges was traveling westbound on Arrowhead Drive when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and concrete planter in the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive. He reported that he was distracted by a fallen water bottle inside the vehicle and a pedestrian who was crossing the street while he grabbed the bottle. More than $200 of damage to the property on Arrowhead Drive was reported.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:24 to 9:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-8:53 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-7:50 a.m. to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

–4:07 to 7:55 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-3:50 a.m. to 6:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-12:26 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

-9:18 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-6:32 a.m.: animal rescue. Firefighters responded to rescue an animal.

DEC. 26

-1:05 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

DEC. 25

-12:55 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-10:44 a.m.: assistance. Crews responded to a call for assistance.

DEC. 24

-4:20 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

DEC. 23

-4:26 to 5:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

