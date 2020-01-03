Police log

FRIDAY

-12:16 a.m.: warrant. Erin Lake, 31, 614 W. North St., was arrested on an active warrant.

THURSDAY

-4:17 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 817 Foraker Ave.

-1:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of $51 in cash, a diamond earring, valued at $200, and a gold necklace, valued at $200, were reported stolen out of a white 2018 Ford truck at 2256 Broadway Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-10:55 a.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Venlin E. Taylor, 85, 1813 Cheryl Drive, was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated after police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver. According to the police report, when police arrived, Taylor was allegedly outside of his vehicle in his garage and was intoxicated and in possession of a handgun.

SUNDAY

-6:12 p.m.: theft. The theft of a wallet was reported to police.

Crashes

Steven L. Loughridge, 61, of Montezuma, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:14 p.m.

Loughridge was traveling westbound in the 2100 block of Michigan Street when he failed to see and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Lamar J. Abbott, 20, 724 Riverside Drive.

• Shirley Ann Opperman, 80, 842 Countryside Lane, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:06 a.m.

Opperman was traveling eastbound on Court Street and was attempting to turn left onto Main Avenue when she turned in front of a westbound vehicle on Court Street at Main Avenue that was driven by Robert Albert Kleinfelder, 74, 16630 E. Mason Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:23 to 9:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-1:55 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

-1:43 to 7:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; once was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.