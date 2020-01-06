Police log

SUNDAY

-3:15 p.m.: obstructing official business. Brandt Mathis Kellem, 26, 901 1/2 N. Main Ave., was arrested for obstructing official business.

SATURDAY

-4:34 p.m.: contempt. Dayron L. Hill, 20, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:15 p.m.: telecommunications fraud. A scam was reported at 415 Enterprise Ave.

-11:10 a.m.: probation violation. Jerome J. Miller, 44, 302 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on obstructing official business charges and a probation violation.

-10:04 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a vehicle parked at 510 N. Ohio Ave. was reported damaged during the previous night. The damage is set at $100.

-9:29 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A Ford Fusion, valued at $10,000, was reported stolen at 1146 Morris Ave.

-6:04 a.m.: breaking and entering. Jason Earl Kellem, 45, at large, was arrested on breaking and entering charges.

FRIDAY

-7:40 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report eggs were thrown at a vehicle parked near Pro Nails nail salon on Michigan Street.

-3:36 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Milwaukee deep impact socket set, valued at $12, and a Channel Lock eight-piece impact socket set, valued at $46, was reported stolen at Lochard Hardware Do It Center on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Pizza Hut’s mailbox on West Russell Road was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $150.

-1:56 p.m.: warrant. Layne E. Sharp, 23, 216 Franklin Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:46 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report eggs were thrown at the residence of 1738 Fair Oaks Ave.

-11:05 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to remove an individual from 202 N. Miami Ave.

THURSDAY

-8:45 p.m.: possession of drugs. Nigel Anthony Allen, 32, at large, was arrested on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-3:18 p.m.: possession of drugs. Chanee C. Taylor, 29, of Dayton, was arrested on possession of drugs charges.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:04 p.m.

Kyle L. Barlage, 31, of Russia was traveling eastbound on street Route 47 in the area of Interstate 75 when his driver’s side mirror struck the passenger’s side mirror of an eastbound vehicle that was stopped on state Route 47 and waiting to turn left to enter I-75.

The other vehicle was driven by Brandon A. Brooks, 36, of Peru, Indiana.

• Linda S. Gilmore, 62, 111o East Ave., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:26 p.m.

Gilmore was backing out of a parking space at 201 W. Poplar Ave. when she struck a vehicle that was pulling into a parking spot next to her.

The other vehicle was driven by Linda C. Joan, 73, 822 Port Jefferson Road.

• Alec Weston Osborne, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2 p.m.

Osborn was traveling south-east on Parkwood Street when he went too far to the right side of the road and struck the unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 527 W. Parkwood Drive, that is owned by Joseph Coatney, 527 W. Parkwood Drive.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:45 to 10:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-5:29 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:25 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to an electrical problem.

SUNDAY

-5:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call in which people were cooking on their porch.

-1:05 p.m.: lockout. Firefighters responded to assist an individual who has a Knox emergency key box and was locked out of their home.

-3:05 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls; one was for mutual aid.

SATURDAY

-4:25 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with injuries.

-12:33 a.m. to 6:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:11 to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; two were for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

