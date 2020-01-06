Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:37 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-1:34 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 1357 Shepherd Court in Clinton Township on the report a male came to the residence’s door three times.

-8:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 2482 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-11:50 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of drugs.

-2:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Campbell Road at Kuther Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit.

-11:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 16023 state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:40 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 1240 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a scam.

-7:05 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Childrens Home Road in Cynthian Township on the report a male driver had been drinking.

-6:15 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-5:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 320 West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of the theft a tablet.

-3:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 10095 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-11:01 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 1348 S. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report a someone in a grey Honda threw rocks at the residence the previous evening.

-7:41 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 490 Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report of a unsolicited text messages.

FRIDAY

-4:39 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to Patrick’s Pub & Grill on state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:01 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at 110 S. Linden St. in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-11:22 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 5670 State Route 119 in McLean Township on the report of threats.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:53 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a fire investigation at the Dollar General on South Main Street in McLean Township.

-12:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township on the report a car crashed into a fence.

-10:34 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:51 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

–12:42 to 6:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to two calls in the 200 block of Edgewood Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-10:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-9:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-4:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-12:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Rescue Squads responded to the 22200 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-11:31 a.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Life Squad and deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-7:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-4:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 3400 block at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-8:23 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block at East Main Street.

-3:15 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 9800 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

