Police log

MONDAY

-10:07 p.m.: domestic violence. Samantha Hamilton, 31, 230 Brookburn St., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-3:26 p.m.: contempt. Tracy R. Darby, 47, 1104 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SUNDAY

-5:47 p.m.: theft. Two packages of brownies were reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-3:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. The cab body of a Ford F-150 truck was reported to have been spray painted at 716 N. Ohio Ave. The damage is set at $500.

-2:19 p.m.: juvenile delinquent. A 17-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-1:49 p.m.: theft — without consent. A cellphone, valued at $600, was reported stolen at 434 W. Parkwood St.

FRIDAY

-10:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report $300 was stolen.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:26 a.m. to noon: medical. Crews responded to 11 medical calls.

MONDAY

-2:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:13 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.