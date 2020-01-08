Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:38 a.m.: obstructing official business. Andrew Sherman Turner, 37, 8344 Lochard Road, was arrested on theft — without consent and obstructing official business charges after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of several packages of batteries and a container of glue, for a total of $36.32 in merchandise.

-1:38 a.m.: theft. Michelle Sowders, 45, 518 Sycamore Ave., was arrested on theft charges after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $849.73.

-12:43 a.m.: domestic violence. Douglas Michael Plotts, 24, 803 Broadway Ave., was arrested on domestic violence and unlawful restraint charges; and Haleigh Marie Fahnestock, 19, 803 Broadway Ave., was issued a summons to appear in court for offenses involving underage persons, after police responded to a report of a disturbance at their residence.

TUESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: robbery — force, threat of force. Police are investigating a report in which $157 was allegedly stolen during a robbery at Speedway on St. Marys Road.

-7:19 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Gage D.M. Daugherty, 22, of Dayton, was arrested on improperly handling a firearms in motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools charges after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

-6:33 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a request to remove an individual from the residence at 1129 Hilltop Ave., Apt. D.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:06 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one was for mutual aid.

TUESDAY

-6:15 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-4:11 p.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters are conducting a fire investigation.

-2:06 to 8:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

