Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:45 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Dingman Slagle Road at East Ridge Boulevard.

-1:54 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to the report someone was possibly trying to get into 310 S. Pike Street, Unit D, in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to McCartyville Road at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 319 Lane Street in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-3:24 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 20909 Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a scam.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-1:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 12700 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

