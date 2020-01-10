Police log

THURSDAY

-11:02 p.m.: warrant. Laci Nichole Overbey, 29, 221 Forest St., was arrested on active warrants.

-8:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Noah Goodwin, 23, 411 S. Main Ave., was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-7:06 p.m.: criminal trespass. Doyle Jones, 64, Charles Blankenship, 57, Bridget O’Brien, 28, and James Mullen, 40, all at large, were all arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

-4:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. Sixteen doses of Suboxone were reported stolen.

-1:13 p.m.: theft. Jerry L. Losey, 39, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested on theft charges after merchandise, in the amount of $226.22, was reported stolen at Menard’s on Lester Ave.

-12:45 p.m.: theft — dangerous drug. Fifty doses of Oxycodone/Percocet were reported stolen at 402 Sixth Ave.

-10:41 a.m.: domestic violence. Danigio A. Core, 21, at large, was arrested on domestic violence, theft, criminal trespass and obstructing official business charges after the theft of a cellphone was reported at 1129 Hilltop Ave.

-9:51 a.m.: contempt. Derek Kinninger, 40, 2307 S. Vandemark Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:09 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged by a rock at 706 Clinton Ave. by someone unknown. The damage is set at $100.

WEDNESDAY

-4:14 p.m.: theft. A green city-issued trash can, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 219 E. Water St.

Crashes

Phyllis Blust, 86, 1831 Cheryl Place, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m.

Blust was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue at the intersection of Michigan Street when she struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Megan Francis Ackley, 27, 928 N. Buckeye Ave.. The collision then caused Ackely’s vehicle to hit the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street at the intersection of Fourth Avenue that was driven by Caleb Martin, 22, of Houston.

• Tacko Kane, 24, 971 Buckeye Ave., was cited with a stopping after accident violation after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:34 p.m.

Kane was attempting to pull into a parking spot in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s parking lot on East Parkwood Street when she struck the vehicle in the next parking spot that is owned by Christen Reey, 550 Campbell Road. Kane then left the scene without contacting Reey, but was later located and cited.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:41 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-12:05 to 8:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-12:05 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a mutual aid fire call.

THURSDAY

-11:04 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-10:05 to 10:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.