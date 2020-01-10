Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney Days Inn on Folkerth Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Mayse Towing on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of tires.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to 102 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-10:18 a.m.: drugs. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of drugs.

THURSDAY

-5:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 254 Stadium Drive in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-11:52 p.m.: fire. Lockington, Port Jefferson, Fletcher and Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to 16455 Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township on the report of a structure fire.

-7:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 3900 block of Mills Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

