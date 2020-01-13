Police log

SUNDAY

-11:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Mongoose bicycle, valued at $200, was reported at 636 S. Miami Ave.

-10:08 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a report two juveniles were walking around Walmart on Michigan Street and asking for rides.

-4:07 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Robbin Edwards, 33, 122 Pike St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Bethany Maychelle Hughes, 22, 747 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damaging was reported at Agape Distribution on Brooklyn Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:19 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged violation of a protection order.

-6:28 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old female was charged for being unruly.

-4 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:11 p.m.: warrant. William J. Kalisz, 36, 16875 Deam Road, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-1:58 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at 617 N. Main Ave., in which a glass window in a back door of the building was damaged and a Black & Decker circular saw, a Toolshop hammer drill, and a Hilti drill were stolen.

-2:29 a.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged violation of a protection order.

FRIDAY

-11:43 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kenneth L. Banfield Jr., 36, 284 W. Pinehurst St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kevin M. Taylor, 42, 10 Foster Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Timothy R. Shaffer, 41, 2542 N. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:09 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. David Charles Groves, 51, 703 N. West Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:57 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Beth M. Lee, 48, 727 W. North St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:08 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mary E. Chase, 49, 542 W. Parkwood St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:28 p.m.: theft. A brown woman’s wallet, valued at $50, containing personal paperwork and $30 was reported stolen at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-1:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane at 809 Foraker Ave. was reported damaged during an alleged incident at the location. The damage is set at $150.

-9:24 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported during which an Xbox One S game console and controller, valued at $200, and five video games, valued at $200, were stolen at 1111 Morris Ave.

THURSDAY

-3:56 p.m.: warrant. Brooke D. Roberts, 27, 110 Parkview Drive, was arrested on an active warrant from the Celina Police Department.

-10:25 a.m.: theft. Police issued a warrant after the theft of a package of was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street. The beef jerk was recovered by the business.

Crashes

Tyler Richards, 22, of Covington, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:35 p.m.

Richards was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he struck the barrier dividing the roadway.

• Brian Vining, 21, 131 Oldham Ave., was arrested for OVI and cited with assure clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Vining was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the stop sign at Russell Road that was driven by James Withrow, 44, of Anna. Withrow told police when Vining exited the vehicle, he attempted to pay him money for the incident. Then when Withrow was looking at the damage, Vining turned around and left the area.

Vining was later located and arrested. He was also later charged with disorderly conduct — intoxicated create risk of harm.

• Ronald McKim, 60, of Columbus Grove, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:22 p.m.

McKim was traveling southbound on Interstate 75, and when exiting at the 92 mile marker, he sideswiped a disabled vehicle parked on the I-75 southbound off ramp.

The other vehicle is owned by Robert E. Beck, of West Alexandria.

• Thomas N. Baroody, 66, of Auburn, New York, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:09 a.m.

Baroody was turning westbound onto Michigan Street from Speedway when he pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Erin A. Griesdorn, 23, of Maria Stein.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:06 a.m. to 1:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-11:41 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:31 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-8:11 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-3:06 p.m.: public service call. Firefighters conducted a public service call.

-12:30 a.m. to 8:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

FRIDAY

-7:02 p.m.: good intent call. Firefighters conducted a good intent call.

-5:38 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby with Sidney Police.

-2:45 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call caused by electrical problem.

-1:28 to 8:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:06 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

