Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:59 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-11:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 13900 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious phone call.

-7:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 4000 block of Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

-1:54 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SUNDAY

-4:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-8:06 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 3907 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report a suspicious male was standing at the end of the driveway.

SATURDAY

-7:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Dingman Slagle Road at Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-6:22 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 9804 Houston Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-5:34 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Folkerth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-5:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 6693 Ferree Road in Perry Township on the report of smashed car windows.

-8:59 a.m.: pole down. Deputies were dispatched to 2399 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report a broken pole was hanging by the wires.

FRIDAY

-11:20 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at North Miami Avenue at East North Street in Clinton Township.

-10:20 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to L&O Tire Service on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious white SUV had been sitting in front of the business.

-6:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10440 Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-5:41 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to 131 Oldham Ave. in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3486 State Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:08 p.m.: assist. Botkins Police assisted OSP on a traffic stop at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Jan. 7

-10:42 a.m.: school bus passing. Gregory Charles McEldowney, 46, of Fort Recovery, was issued a school bus passing citation after deputies responded to a report of a school bus passing.

Crashes

Therese M. Nolan, 67, of Columbus, was cited with failure to yeild at stop or yeild sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 5:33 p.m.

Nolan was traveling southbound on McCartyville Road and when she attempted to cross state Route 29 she struck the south-east vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by Mark J. Fortman, 47, of Dayton.

Nolan’s grey 2019 Hyundai Kona was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing.

Fortman’s silver 2014 Dodge Journey was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-4:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block at Schenk Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-9:30 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 3200 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township

SATURDAY

-5:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14700 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-1:53 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to a fire alarm at 6379 Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

–10:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-8:43 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-4:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-12:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Rescue Squads responded to the 22200 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-9:23 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

