Police log

TUESDAY

-3:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. Luis M. Macias Jr., 51, of Anna, was arrested on criminal damaging and trespassing charges after two TVs, valued at $500, were reported damaged at 1205 Hilltop Ave., Apt. D.

MONDAY

-2:11 p.m.: warrant. James O. Barker, 34, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on a Logan County active warrant.

-5:49 p.m.: domestic violence. Maurice D. Jones, 40, 728 Countyside Lane, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:12 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A brown 2o1o Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen at 824 Park St. by an unknown white male.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of black and grey Under Armour shoes, valued at $75, was reported at Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street.

-1:35 p.m.: theft. A black and orange Mongoose mountain bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-11:03 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report someone come onto the property at 425 E. Ruth St. and attempted to open the car door of a white 2017 Honda.

-9:42 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report people were trespassing at 302 S. Walnut Ave., which is a vacant residence.

-3:29 a.m.: theft. Police responded to an alarm indicating the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue had been broken-into and found that 77 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, valued at $5,698, and seven cartons of Newport cigarettes, valued at $573.58, had been stolen.

SUNDAY

-4:52 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Josie A. Bell, 32, 736 Countryside Lane, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Jamal Malik Foster, 30, 459 Oakleaf Court, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:35 p.m.

Richards was traveling southbound on West Parkwood Street when he failed to maintain reasonable control and struck the left, rear, quarter panel of a legally parked vehicle in front of 791 W. Parkwood St.

The parked vehicle is owned by Peggy J. Warner, 791 W. Parkwood St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:57 to 2:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:19 to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one was cancelled en route.

-2:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm that was cancelled.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

