Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2065 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a theft.

-9:49 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney High School on Campbell Road on the report of threats or harassment.

MONDAY

-4:19 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted OSP at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:32 a.m.: odor. Botkins Fire responded to 14366 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a sulfur smell in the living room.

-9”57 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2400 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-11:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 11700 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:55 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire, and Botkins, Jackson Center, Van Buren Township Fire Departments and deputies responded to 17000 Heiland Keis Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a neighbor’s roof was on fire.

-6:17 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township on the report of an unknown type of fire at the end of the road.

-3:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13600 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

