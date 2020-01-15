Police log

TUESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: violate protection order. Jason Mark Nation, 46, 1107 East Ave., was arrested on charges of violating a protection order.

-5:58 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a reported of a past theft at 302 S. Walnut Ave.

-5:57 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police received a harassment report at 502 Wilson Ave.

-2:38 p.m.: warrant. Joesph Che Riegel, 43, at large, was arrested on a felony warrant and possessing criminal tools and drugs charges.

-9:36 a.m.: criminal mischief. Eggs were reported to have been thrown at a window at the residence of 848 S. Main Ave. which allegedly stained the porch skirting.

Crashes

Dee A. Harris, 54, 503 Second Ave., was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:51 p.m.

Harris was turning westbound onto Michigan Street from Wilson Health’s parking lot when she failed to see, pulled out and struck a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Misty Dawn Smith, 27, 1579 E Court St., Apt. D.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:22 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one was for mutual aid.

TUESDAY

-9:09 a.m. to 9:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

