Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:03 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 432 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report of credit card fraud.

-12:39 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 9500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township that trash from a neighboring home was blowing around.

-11:34 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash at the railroad crossing at West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-3:16 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 18100 Snider Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

WEDNESDAY

-4:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Russell Road at state Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:02 a.m.: burglary in progress. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Karen Court in Dinsmore Township.

-8:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:04 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the 1500 block at Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-8 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-12:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Karen Court in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:29 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

