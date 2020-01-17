Police log

THURSDAY

-5:24 p.m.: lost property. Police received a report of a lost wallet FISH on Michigan Street.

-4:40 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Trinity Ollhoff, 32, 324 E. Pinehurst St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:28 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was arrested for assault.

-12:41 p.m.: contempt. Holly N. Cantrell, 41, 624 W. North St., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:47 a.m.: falsification. Cassie Lyn Einhaus, 42, 816 St. Marys Road, Apt. B, was arrested on falsification — public officials, mislead charges.

WEDNESDAY

–8:13 a.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a telephone harassment report.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-2:02 to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.