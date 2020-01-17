Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-7:22 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Dayton Airport.

THURSDAY

-4:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-6:55 a.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police and deputies were dispatched to Creative Plastics on Snider Road in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Karen Court in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

