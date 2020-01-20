Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:51 to 5:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters provided mutual aid on a fire call.

SUNDAY

-10:33 a.m. to 9:22 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-6:02 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-9 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-9:45 a.m. to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.