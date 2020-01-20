Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 2680 Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-9:51 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:47 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 13050 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:01 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of a trespassing at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-7:20 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 10080 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report someone known broke-into the home and stole rings.

SATURDAY

-9:29 to 9:52 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to two calls about a tree down on Patterson Halpin Road.

-2:55 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to Kettlersville Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report lines were hanging across the roadway.

-6:51 a.m.: pole down. Deputies responded to the report a pole was hanging into the roadway in the unit block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:49 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched on the report trees were down in the roadway in the 16000 block of Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-1:36 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 18600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-12:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Kuther Road on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:36 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 106 S. Linden Ave. in Franklin Township on the report the house had been egged.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Luella Street in Cynthian Township

-6:52 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 3800 block at Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-4:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 16000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-2:33 a.m.: fire. Houston, Lockington, Sidney and Port Jefferson Fire Departments, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to a report of a shed fire at 11888 Fair Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-8:08 p.m.: propane leak. Lockington Fire Department responded to a report of a propane leak at 10940 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

–5:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

–7:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17300 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-2:37 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 5700 block of Wells Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

–8:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-3:51 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies were dispatched to 2974 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a fire in the wood line.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

