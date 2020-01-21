Police log

SUNDAY

-11:06 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of an EBT card at 2335 Collins Drive.

-7:50 p.m.: contempt. Danielle N. Tillman, 28, of Anna, was arrested on a contempt warrant after she turned herself in at the Sidney Police Department.

-12:58 a.m.: assault. Justin Garrett Clegg, 37, at large, was arrested on assault and criminal trespass charges.

-12:43 a.m.: driving under the influence. James E. Tennill, 52, of Navarre, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-9:42 p.m.: theft — deception. A scam, resulting in the theft of $6,200, was reported to police.

-9:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating an unruly juvenile report.

-8:26 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police received a report of a misuse of a credit card at 823 Norwood Drive.

-5:28 p.m.: possession of drugs. Bryan R. Simms, 52, 823 Lori Court, was arrested on charges of possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-4:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Google Pixel 3 cellphone, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 408 Fourth Ave.

-1:40 p.m.: theft — beyond expression/implied consent. A Chase Bank check, in the amount of $295, was reported stolen at 701 Johnston Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. A front door was reported damaged at 1023 N. Main Ave. The damage is set at $50.

-6:46 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:55 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $80 at 1515 N. Main Ave.

THURSDAY

-10:35 a.m.: domestic violence. Tyrone K. Bolian, 20, 815 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. J, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

Crashes

Cody C. Smedley, 21, 11755 Fair Road, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:47 p.m.

Smedley was pulling out from the east-west alley onto Main Avenue when he failed to see and struck the side of a northbound vehicle on Main Avenue that was driven by Gail E. Fogt, 85, 321 S. Brooklyn Ave.

• Damian Lou Vougn Williams, 49, 2636 Terryhawk Drive, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Williams was traveling northbound on state Route 25 and when changing lanes he lost control of the vehicle due to the icy road and struck a street sign and then left the scene.

Williams was located later and also cited with leaving the scene of an accident as he did not report the crash.

• Martha K. Gotshall, 53, 925 Evergreen Drive, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:15 a.m.

Gotshall was backing out of the driveway of 1234 Turner Drive when she backed into a parked vehicle in front of 1233 Turner Drive that is owned by Krystal N. Swiger, of Anna.

• Quintin Micheal Belt, 18, 223 S. Vandemark Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:58 a.m.

Belt was traveling northbound on Chestnut Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle on a patch of ice and struck the rear of a parked vehicle in front of 746 Chestnut Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by Samuel L. Vorhees, 746 Chestnut Ave.

• Amanda Lynn Plaisted, 31, 1819 Fairoaks Drive, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:24 p.m.

Plaisted was attempting to make a left hand turn out of Speedway’s private drive on Michigan Street when she struck an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Amy L. Berning, 50, of Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:04 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-10:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-5:51 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-9:32 a.m. to 7:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

