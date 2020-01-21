Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-10:38 a.m.: assault. Deputies and Anna Police investigated an alleged assault in the 8000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

-9:31 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report that two trucks had been spray painted.

MONDAY

-9:52 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-7:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Port Haven Drive at state Route 47 on the report of a yellow Volkswagen sitting on the side of the road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:59 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

-12:58 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 274.

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

