Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:30 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to Cross Trail at Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report lines were down.

-12:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a report of the theft of gas at 4860 Basinburg Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:15 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

WEDNESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies took a report of a school bus passing at Houston High School on Houston Road.

-3:34 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: fight. Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fight.

-3:38 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to the report a vehicle was dented with a car door at Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-6:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

-1:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 11600 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

