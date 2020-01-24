Police log

FRIDAY

-2:15 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jason Donald Kissling, 47, of Rushsylvania, was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

THURSDAY

-9:37 p.m.: aggravated robbery. A female reported she was robbed at 425 N. West Ave., resulting in the theft of a green and blue purse containing a driver’s license, a Social Security card and insurance cards. A police investigation is ongoing.

-9:30 p.m.: violate protection order. Rene Michelle Young, 52, 322 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on charges of violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-6:26 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police responded to a report of telephone harassment — sexual activity.

-12:16 p.m.: robbery — force, threat of force. Police are investigating a report a Beneli motorcycle, valued at $3,000, was stolen at 402 N. Miami Ave.

-11:08 a.m.: theft. — deception. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $3,600 at 626 Lynn St.

–10:51 a.m.: theft. A Tracfon cellphone, valued at $50, and $70 were reported stolen at Coin Laundry on Michigan Street.

-9:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. A telephone line located behind the property of 126 N. Main Ave. and a door to an outside shed at the location were both reported damaged. Miscellaneous engine parts, valued at $30, were found next to the property and were turned into the police department. The damage is set at $30.

-8:09 a.m.: warrant. Tyler Grooms, 22, 220 Piper St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he turned himself into the Sidney Municipal Court Probation office.

-midnight: warrant. Corey J. Arbogast, 28, 416 S. Vandemark Road, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:27 to 4:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-7:04 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-12:17 to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

