Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:09 p.m.: drugs. Deputies investigated a report of drugs.

-10:52 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-6:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 14714 Strong Road in Jackson Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

THURSDAY

-7:38 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 11100 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:25 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 407 E. Pike St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-8:14 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

-2:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.

-12:17 a.m.: medical. Jackson Center Police and Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek.

-7:02 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to mile marker 95 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

