Police log
TUESDAY
-12:36 a.m.: felonious assault. Philip S. Campbell, 36, 1033 N. Main Ave., was arrested on felonious assault charges.
MONDAY
-10:28 p.m.: criminal trespass. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Applebee’s Grill + Bar on North Vandemark Road.
-4:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. A collection of books was reported stolen at Gastro Enterology & Hepatology on Wapakoneta Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.
-3:43 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.
-9:57 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report a tire was removed and repaired at Walmart on Michigan Street and the services, valued at $10, were not paid for.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:47 to 5:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-4:13 to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
