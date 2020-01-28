Police log

TUESDAY

-12:36 a.m.: felonious assault. Philip S. Campbell, 36, 1033 N. Main Ave., was arrested on felonious assault charges.

MONDAY

-10:28 p.m.: criminal trespass. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Applebee’s Grill + Bar on North Vandemark Road.

-4:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. A collection of books was reported stolen at Gastro Enterology & Hepatology on Wapakoneta Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

-3:43 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-9:57 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report a tire was removed and repaired at Walmart on Michigan Street and the services, valued at $10, were not paid for.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:47 to 5:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:13 to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

