Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-11:43 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-10:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road in Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a two-vehicle roll-over crash.

-8:44 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 2929 River Road in Orange Township on the report vehicles were parked too close to the road and were blocking the view of traffic.

MONDAY

-10:38 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10971 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a vehicle was vandalized.

-3:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1354 South Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report a the house and a truck were vandalized by rocks thrown.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Port Jefferson Police was dispatched to the 102 block of East Wall Street in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a FedEx package

-9:37 a.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassing phone calls.

MONDAY

-4:33 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 130 Loramie Creek Drive in McLean Township on the report of scam calls.

-3:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:48 p.m.: medical. Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street.

-1:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 7500 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

-12:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Fire and deputies responded to the 13200 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-5:20 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

