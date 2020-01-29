Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Stephens Road in Clinton Township.

-3:56 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 420 Brown Road in Orange Township on the report of an identity theft.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police and deputies conducted K9 training in Preble County.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:44 a.m.

Dennis J. Berning, 66, 405 W. South St., Botkins, was traveling eastbound on Southland Road when he ran over a 12 to 16 inch pile of salt and grit mix in the roadway that is used for treating icy roads. It was dark outside during this time of the day. The incident caused damage to the front end of the vehicle. It is unknown at this time which agency left the pile of salt on the road, the crash report said.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:54 a.m.

Mitchell Ryan Davis, 22, 202 Young St., Anna, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he lost control of the vehicle due to the icy road conditions, went off the right side of the road, struck a road sign and went down into a ditch before coming to a final stop facing the east. The vehicle was unable to be driven from the scene.

Brian’s Towing removed the dark green 2005 Saturn Relay from the scene.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:06 p.m.

Robert Dean Paul, 30, 3265 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Sidney Plattsville Road when he could not stop due to the snowy roadway. His vehicle continued eastbound across state Route 589 and hit a ditch on the east side of the road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 22000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Township.

-7:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3800 block at Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-5:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 12100 block of East Lockington Road in Orange Township.

A car crashed into a parked vehicle at 9:27 p.m. in the 70 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie on Tuesday, Jan. 28. No one was in the parked vehicle. The driver was the only occupant of the car. The driver was not injured in the crash. The Fort Loramie Fire Department, Rescue and Police responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN013020Crash.jpg A car crashed into a parked vehicle at 9:27 p.m. in the 70 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie on Tuesday, Jan. 28. No one was in the parked vehicle. The driver was the only occupant of the car. The driver was not injured in the crash. The Fort Loramie Fire Department, Rescue and Police responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.