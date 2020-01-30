Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:53 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a black and green bike, valued at $300, at 1546 Michigan St.

-4:26 a.m.: theft. Scott Henderson, 37, of Maplewood, was arrested on theft charges.

-2:31 p.m.: warrant. Emma J. Allen, 34, of Botkins, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-11:26 a.m.: contempt. Nathaniel Shane Newman, 33, of Springfield, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-10:11 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen to police on West Russell Road.

TUESDAY

-5:22 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $70 was reported at Preferred Janitorial Service on East Robinwood Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:10 to 11:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one was for mutual aid.

TUESDAY

-5:49 to 7:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

