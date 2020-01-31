Police log

THURSDAY

-4:34 p.m.: probation violation. Brandon L. Miller, 19, 3535 River Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:17 p.m.: identity theft. Police received a report of an identity theft at 1760 Fair Oaks Drive.

-3:29 p.m.: warrant. Allen Stephens, 38, of Pemberton, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:34 p.m.: theft. A 9mm Diamond Back pistol, valued at $165, and a Kydex holster, valued at $25, were reported stolen out of the victim’s unlocked vehicle without permission at 740 Foraker Ave.

-7:52 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen during the previous night from Mantor Auto Repair’s lot on West Russell Road.

TUESDAY

-6:14 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a report of a fraud.

MONDAY

-8:44 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

Crashes

Timothy Curtis Hess, 40, 315 N. Walnut Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:53 p.m.

Hess was traveling northbound on South Walnut Avenue when he struck the rear of the vehicle stopped in front of him at the light at state Route 47 West that was driven by Richard P. McGreevy, 53, 8088 Lochard Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:46 to 4:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries.

-7:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

